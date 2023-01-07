Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: All at once, again?

It’s understandable to want something more about Jack Ryan season 4 at this point, mostly on the strength of what we’ve seen so far. The John Krasinski series ended season 3 in a pretty dramatic way, and it is 100% a relief to know in advance that there is another season coming.

Of course, there is still a larger question left to wonder: Precisely when this batch of episodes is going to be back. Also, how these episodes are going to arrive on Prime Video.

There is no denying that the streaming service has, at least at this point, evolved in terms of how it is bringing certain shows on the air. We’ve seen some have more of a traditional weekly release, whereas some others (including Jack Ryan) have stayed somewhat similar to the Netflix model. The third season premiered all at once, so is there a good chance that season 4 will remain the same?

In a word, yes. Don’t be surprised at all if we see Jack’s next adventure come your way once more all at once. As a matter of fact, we’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen. One of the big things to remember here with this show is that it feels like an extended movie where one episode bleeds almost directly into the next. We think it would be a questionable move for the streaming service to not do this, all things considered. Why change things up at the end of the show’s run, especially since you know that there is not going to be a season 5 down the road?

The only thing that we know is potentially coming here is a spin-off. There’s a chance that we could hear at least something more about that over the next few months, but it remains to be seen just how much we should ultimately count on that until close to the final season comes back. Odds are, you will see the Krasinski show return in November or December.

