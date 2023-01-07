The Blacklist season 10: A sign that news is coming soon?

There’s no denying that the wait for The Blacklist season 10 has been fairly long, or that we’d personally like to get more news as soon as possible.

We recognize that NBC has not exactly been known for aggressive promotion of the James Spader drama — they haven’t done that in a good while, and we can’t sit here and feel altogether confident that we’re going to see that here. With that being said, they’re at least going to do something, and we do tend to feel reasonably hopeful that we’re going to get a little bit of news at some point in the near future.

What sort of evidence do we have of this? It actually has less to do with this show in particular, and more to do with another in Magnum PI that is also set to come up on the NBC schedule next month. This past week, we’ve seen the network start to promote the Jay Hernandez show pretty extensively — because it’s an acquisition for them, we tend to think they will push it almost as hard as they would a totally new show. We’re not sure that we’re going to see the same exact thing happen for The Blacklist.

With that being said, we’re at least anticipating we’ll get a poster, a promo, and maybe a few new photos for the upcoming season. Given that Magnum PI is premiering a week earlier than The Blacklist, of course it would get the first crack at good promotion. Over the next week or two, though, we do start to think that Raymond Reddington will get his time to shine. Remember that the series returns on February 26, and we do tend to get news a little more than a month beforehand when it comes to most returning series.

