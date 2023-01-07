Severance season 2 premiere date: How close is it?

Just how close are we to getting some more news when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date? It goes without saying, but we want it pretty soon. How can we not?

Unfortunately, the reality here is that we’re not going to be getting it for a good while still — at least six months, and potentially even longer than that. We tend to think that this is going to get all the more frustrating when we get around to February, given that this is when the first season premiered on Apple TV+. The fact that we don’t even have a date yet is pretty frustrating, but there is a legitimate reason for it.

It may take a few more years for all of us to correctly wrap our minds around the idea, but we’re in an era at this point where television shows just take a good bit longer to film than they used to. A lot of it is a function of higher expectations, bigger budgets, and ambitious stories that take a good bit of time in order to create. We don’t think that there is anyone on the staff of Severance that thinks that rushing it is a good idea. It took several months to get the scripts written for the new season and now, they are currently being filmed.

While we threw six months out there earlier in this article, realistically that’s a good estimate for when we will learn a premiere date, as opposed to when the show is actually on the air. We tend to think instead that we’re going to be sitting around until we get to late summer / early fall to actually see Adam Scott and the cast back. Filming does not wrap up on season 2 until May and after that, there is post-production work that needs to be done.

