Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 is a Donnie Wahlberg favorite!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 on CBS, how about we share a comment from Donnie Wahlberg?

In a post on Twitter following last night’s new episode, the actor behind Danny Reagan indicated that the upcoming “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” is “one of [his] favorites.” Given that this guy has been a part of this show for over a decade, that’s really saying something.

What do we know about this episode already? Well, we’ve seen the (super-brief) promo last night, and it revolves mostly around an apparent police impersonator who is roaming around and causing trouble. In between that and the title, we tend to think that this will be a huge part of the story you see from start to finish. Ironically, this is not the only time that this show has taken on some sort of impersonator, as we saw another story revolving around this not that long ago with Jimmy Buffett at the center of it. Granted, nobody was impersonating a cop there.

Given that last night’s new episode was solemn in so many ways thanks to the Joe Hill storyline, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few lighter moments in episode 10. With that being said, this cop impersonator could be doing some pretty serious stuff. Sure, there could be a comedic moment or two that comes from it, but we don’t want to just sit here and assume that we’re getting set for something silly. That’s almost never the case with this show. We just think it’s fair to assume right now that Donnie is going to have great moments from start to finish.

