Only Murders in the Building season 3 filming: The trio reunites!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu, we’ve got it within!

Sure, we very much realize that there is a really long time to wait until new episodes premiere (hopefully in the summer), but isn’t it great to know the cast is back together? If you head over to the link here, you can see a new clip from Selena Gomez at a Hulu shoot alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The trio is back together! Either they are gearing up for filming or filming’s already begun but either way, commence your excitement!

There is SO much to be positively giddy about right now with the latest batch of episodes, but it begins with understanding more of who Ben really was. That is the character played by Paul Rudd who died in the closing minutes of the season 2 finale. Rudd will seemingly be back for more and knowing this show, he’ll probably be joined by a couple of other notable faces.

(For the record, we still tend to think that the death of Ben is connected to the Arconia — we don’t want to miss out on the building still being a big star of the show.)

In addition to of course trying to resolve this murder, there are some other subplots that are well-worth exploring at the moment. Take, for example, getting a chance to see what happened with Oliver, Charles, and Mabel during the time jump following the resolution of the Bunny case. They may have been able to go a reasonable amount of time without thinking about murder and we’re sure that this was nice! Yet, this is something that they just can’t escape no matter what they do or where they go.

