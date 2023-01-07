Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Episode count talk & more

With each passing day, we get a little bit closer to a Virgin River season 5 premiere date over at Netflix. We’re not sure that makes the wait any easier, but it is important to point out here.

While we do endure this wait, there are at least a few different things that we can actively think about here. Take, for starters, the simple fact that we have another twelve episodes coming! Just like with season 4 before, we are getting a slightly larger order this time around, and that should help to make the long wait all the more worthwhile. It’s also another reason why Netflix can justify a hiatus until potentially July — takes time to edit all of the episodes and have them premiere all at once! Twelve episodes is more than we get from the average show on the streaming service, which tends to run in the 8-10 range.

The unfortunate thing is that while we do wait for these episodes to arrive, you shouldn’t expect a substantial amount of chatter and/or teases from Netflix until closer to the spring. They tend to be quiet with a lot of their shows until they are fairly close to premiering. We suppose that in some ways, this isn’t different from a lot of other streaming services; it just feels more prominent with something that you can argue is one of their bigger hits.

Given the success of season 4, we’d also go ahead and say this: Provided that we get an early season 6 renewal for Virgin River (which feels likely), we tend to think that there will be 12 episodes coming all over again. There’s no real reason for the streamer to shorten the episode count ever again, unless of course we just get to a point where things start to be trimmed down a little bit.

