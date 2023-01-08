NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 10 spoilers: Crossover’s end

There’s some great news to report here when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 10: You won’t be waiting long to see it.

Tomorrow night, the Chris O’Donnell – LL Cool J series is going to be back with “A Long Time Coming” at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This is the final part of the three-hour crossover event! You’re going to see a lot of familiar faces from the franchise turn up, and we tend to think that a few surprises could be sprinkled in throughout. This episode has the challenge of trying to cap off the whole event, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it lives up to some of the expectations we have!

If you do want to se a few more details now all about the future, go ahead and see the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 10 synopsis below:

“A Long Time Coming” – Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

We don’t want to end this article on too much of a downer note, but we really do advise you to check out this episode live and watch/enjoy it while you can. After all, there is no guarantee that we’re going to get a chance to see another one of these down the road. This may be the final season of NCIS: LA and even if it’s not, there may not be another three-part event.

