Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, back from long break?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that the show has been off for a long time, but we’re now eight days into 2023!

With this very thing in mind, let’s just say that we’ve got some great news to dive into here: You are going to see the Chris O’Donnell show come back tonight with an all-new episode. The irony here is that once upon a time, “Blood Bank” was going to air prior to the three-part crossover event; that was before that was pushed back until January 9. With this in mind, don’t expect it to be tied in some major way to what happens in the crossover; in general, just prepare for some really fun stuff for some of these characters. Take, for example, Arkady, who is going to have a prominent role here and will be spending some significant time with none other than G. Callen.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand out the official NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Blood Bank” – When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they’re shocked to learn who owns the boat, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 8 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is one more thing that we should remind you of in terms of the start time: Because of the NFL, things are currently subject to change. You should be used to it at this point.

A pretty fun reminder

Because of the crossover and the fact that there’s another episode set for January 15, we’re actually going to be seeing three episodes set over the course of just eight days. That’s a rare occurrence, and it does help to make up for the break.

Is there anything that you especially want to see leading into NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 on CBS?

