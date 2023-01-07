NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9: Callen & Arkady teases

Just in case you want an update on what lies ahead on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 on CBS, let’s just say we’ve got it!

The first thing that’s worth noting here is rather simple: You are getting an installment this Sunday. This is mostly notable because the show has been off for a while, and the episode being promoted the most right now is actually the three-part crossover that is set to arrive on Monday. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, mostly because “Blood Bank” has some fun stuff that it is bringing to the table.

Take, for starters, the return of Arkady to the story! This is someone who has brought a lot to the table whenever he turns up, and it’s even more so now when you think about Callen and Anna’s engagement. Arkady is going to always have an opinion, so what do you think is going to happen when he and Chris O’Donnell’s character are going to spend some time in a safe house? Well, we’re about to find out!

In a new sneak peek over at the show’s YouTube channel, you can get some of their hijinks. Also, there’s going to be an interesting storyline in this episode that also gives Fatima an opportunity to shine. We’re hoping that this means more chances to get to know her better — we always need those for the supporting characters scattered in and out throughout the season.

Remember that originally, “Blood Bank” was scheduled to air after the crossover — with that in mind, we don’t imagine that there being any sort of cliffhanger or anything that ties directly into the three-episode event. The crossover is likely to be its own, separate thing that stands out from almost everything else you see.

Related – Check out some further news right away when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to check out when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







