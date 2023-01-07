When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Possible schedule

The wait for When Calls the Heart season 10 to premiere has been long already and unfortunately, we know it’s still set to stretch on. The question, at least for now, is just how long we’re actually talking about here.

If you’ve read some of our recent reports, then you may be aware that the Erin Krakow series will probably be starting a little later than it has in the past. As for the reason why, that mostly has to do with the presence of another Hallmark Channel series in The Way Home. More than likely, we’re going to be waiting until we get around to late March or early April, unless the network does something shocking and gives us both of these shows at the same exact time.

So let’s say that we return to Hope Valley in March or April; what does that mean in terms of how long it sticks around? Let’s just say that season 10 would be a staple, more or less, for the entirety of the spring. Unless there was some sort of two-hour event during the season, it would run until at least the middle of June. Who wants a little bit of When Calls the Heart as we prepare for summer? You may have that opportunity.

Given that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the show start off in the winter, this could prove to be a little bit of an adjustment; it also remains to be seen if this will be something that sticks for future years. We recognize that there technically is no renewal for season 11 yet, but we’re of the belief that whenever this show does end at this point, we’re going to find out about it in advance. It’s better that way so we don’t end up being blindsided.

The #1 thing we want now

Just tell us a start date! We like to think Hallmark already knows it; why not just go ahead and get it out there?

