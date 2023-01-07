Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: What will Netflix need?

Cobra Kai season 6 is almost certainly coming to Netflix, even if there is no official renewal for it as of yet. We’re in a waiting game for that and once that is over, another waiting game will begin. To be specific, this is one all about a potential premiere date.

We know that it’s been a really long wait for more news on this show, and that may feel even more frustrating given that another big hit in Wednesday just got a season 2 ordered in a fairly short period of time. This is your necessary reminder that every show moves forward at its own pace, and you can’t read too much into the Jenna Ortega series getting a green light significantly faster.

With that being said, we absolutely do think that we’re going to see the streamer make some moves pretty quickly to order another season, mostly because they have to start considering heavily their long-term schedule.

Let’s frame it as follows: At some point in 2024, we’re going to see Netflix bring to the table some huge shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and most likely more of The Sandman and also the aforementioned Wednesday. However, we’re not sure that any of these shows are going to be ready early on in the year. This is where the Karate Kid sequel could come a little bit more into play — if the renewal gets announced soon, there’s a chance it could come back right at the start of 2024. That would help Netflix fill the void in their schedule before some of their other mega-hits come back.

Personally, we tend to believe that there have been discussions about next season (and possibly beyond) for months. We’re mostly at a point now where we are waiting for that green light and an added dose of victory fanfare.

