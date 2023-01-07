BMF season 2: Is it setting up spin-offs down the road?

Even though we are only one episode into BMF season 2 at the moment, there is a lot to think about in terms of the franchise’s future. Take, for example, the idea that we could be getting some sort of spin-off for the series down the road … or several of them, in fact.

Here is what we can tell you at the moment. In a new interview (per Deadline) at the show’s big premiere event, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson noted that there could be as many as three different spin-offs to the flagship show, and a larger universe that is currently being dubbed as “BMF Immortal.”

At the time of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot when it comes to further insight out there about these shows; yet, we do tend to think that more will be coming in the months ahead. If you are Starz at the moment, the main focus has to be just working in order to ensure that season 2 ends up being a great success. There are plans potentially for a season 3, but the network may take some time before making any sort of official announcements all across the board.

Even though 50 Cent no longer has an overall deal at Starz to develop projects with them, he clearly knows that there is a heck of a lot of money to be made here. Just remember that the network also has another franchise of his in Power that has spawned three separate spin-offs, and of them appear to be very much successful even still. There is no clear evidence that they will be concluding down the road.

Remember…

Just because there are some other shows in development in this universe, that doesn’t mean that they will actually happen. It’s better to be patient than offering up any guarantees as to what we will see over the next few months.

