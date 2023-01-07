1923 season 1 episode 4 preview: ‘War and the Turquoise Tide’

As you prepare yourselves to see 1923 season 1 episode 4 this weekend on Paramount+, just what can you expect to see?

At this point, we don’t think that it’s going to be any surprise that the streaming service is going to keep a lot of details under wraps. They don’t tend to release extensive synopses for this show, and only tend to reveal titles a couple of days in advance.

We do at least know that the title for Sunday’s episode is “War and the Turquoise Tide,” which sounds in one way gruesome and the other picturesque. Isn’t that a great microcosm of the entire Yellowstone franchise in a way? There has always been so much unbroken beauty in Montana and yet, the Duttons are always struggling and fighting to preserve what they feel is theirs.

As we enter this episode, the bulk of our questions do revolve around Jacob Dutton in some shape or form. First and foremost, our main question is whether or not he is going to survive the brutal injuries he suffered back in episode 3. Beyond just that, we have to wonder whether or not his nephew Spencer is going to return home after traveling around in Africa and meeting Alex. Will he get the letter from Cara in this episode? This is one of those things that you have to wonder about just because in this era, letters are not something that traveled altogether fast, especially when someone is on the move.

Of course, the craziest thing to think about here is that at the end of the episode, we’ll already be at the halfway point of this season! Luckily, we know at least there’s a season 2 coming on the other side.

