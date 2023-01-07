Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How close are we?

Are we inching closer to some Bridgerton season 3 premiere date news over at Netflix? It goes without saying at this point, but we want it. How can we not? It’s been almost ten months now since season 2 concluded.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with the less-than-awesome news that we’re going to be waiting a long time still for what lies ahead. There is no premiere date for the new season and as we’ve reported as of late, you won’t be getting one for a good while. We could be waiting months to get a lot more in the way of news here, and this is what we would say for you to be prepared for in advance.

So just how long should you expect to be waiting for news? When it comes to specifics on a premiere date, we would say that we are at least five or six months away. While there is a faint possibility that the streaming service will reveal something more about the new season alongside the Queen Charlotte prequel, we tend to think that they’ll probably wait for a little while longer instead. The impression that we get, at least at the moment, is that they are not looking to do anything at all that is going to overshadow their new project. This would turn a lot of Queen Charlotte headlines into Bridgerton ones instead.

If we are waiting a good five or six months to learn a premiere date, that means that we’re probably seven or eight, at the very least, from seeing the show back. Because Netflix does have that prequel, it does lessen the pressure on them significantly to bring the series back and soon.

