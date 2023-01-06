Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: A clue for Adult Lottie’s story

With us inching ever closer to the March premiere of Yellowjackets season 2, of course we’re glad to get some more news!

With that in mind, let’s just say that we’re pleased to share a casting update that may hold a few clues when it comes to the future of one key character: Adult Lottie, who is being played by Simone Kessell.

According to a new report right now from Variety, you are going to see Supergirl star Nicole Maines (a.k.a. Dreamer) appear over the course of season 2 as Lisa, who is described as “an associate of Adult Lottie, who is trying to recover from past trauma.”

What makes this bit of news so notable is there mere notion that Lottie is trying to recover from anything, given that we’ve seen this character be more of the ringleader of some of the chaos in the past. We had envisioned in our mind that she was going to be some sort of powerful cult leader in the present, and she could be the person out to wreck the other survivors’ lives the most. However, what if that isn’t the case? That is something that we’re left to wonder about at this point. One of the more interesting things we wonder about is if Van (played in the present by Lauren Ambrose) is more of the Big Bad, given that she was one of the people who really evolved into a spot of “true believer” in some of the flashbacks.

Having someone close to Adult Lottie certainly seems to indicate that we’ll be getting a lot of this character moving forward — let’s just say that we welcome it. (We’d also welcome a full trailer here, but we don’t think we’re getting that anytime soon.)

