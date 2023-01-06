Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A long wait for news?

Now that we’ve made it into 2023, that is going to lead to all sorts of questions about Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix. It’s great that we know it is happening. However, we do still have a number of different questions to consider.

Take, for example, when we’re actually going to get some more news as to what lies ahead — and just how long the wait is going to be here.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and say that the streaming service is not going to be all that desperate to share a lot of updates on the next chapter of the series. They’ve been really coy about it so far and in all honesty, we expect that this is going to continue. Because there is no explicit reason why they need to hurry along with some announcements, they won’t. Instead, be prepared to see Netflix take their time to figure out how to reveal some aspects of the upcoming season.

For now, we know the plan is at least for filming to start on the second season this year — Netflix could announce that, but they may not say too much else beyond that. They’re well aware of the fact that this show is more than a year away and with that in mind, we anticipate a lot of patience on their part that is very much understood. Promoting a show doesn’t have to be something that you exhaust yourself doing until closer to when it comes out.

The most important thing

Broad as it may sound, Netflix needs to just put their all into making sure that this story delivers. After the success of season 1, all expectations will be through the roof.

When do you think we will start to get some more news regarding Squid Game season 2 at Netflix?

