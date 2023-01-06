Wednesday season 2 renewal confirmed! Premiere date hopes

For everyone out there tossing around various Wednesday season 2 rumors, all of that can officially start to settle down.

Today, Netflix officially confirmed that the mega-hit series starring Jenna Ortega is going to be back for another batch of episodes — and, of course, it will remain on this service. We’re discussing the story like this because of some runaway rumors as of late that the show would switch homes, largely due to some of the rumors out there that Amazon would acquire it for its Prime Video service. The show is produced by MGM, a studio they recently acquired; however, Wednesday from the start was pitched and acquired at Netflix. It makes sense for all parties that it keeps going there.

Now that the long-anticipated renewal is locked down, we can start to dive into some other all-important topics. Take, for example, when the show could actually come back. For the time being, we remain hopeful that there’s going to be a chance to see it in winter or spring 2024, but a lot of that will depend on when production starts and/or whether Netflix decides to air new episodes all at once. Because of the budget and the way in which Netflix films many of their shows, it takes longer to turn them around than the standard network or cable show.

Hopefully, we are going to get some updates on production here and there along the way. Realistically, we’re not sure that we will see a premiere date announcement until we get around to the end of the year or early next year. Does distance make the heart grow fonder? Maybe, but we do at least think that it’s going to allow the show find even more viewers over time — something that we very much welcome.

