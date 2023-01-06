The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: How close are we?

We recognize that The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be premiering on HBO at some point in the near future — it’s mostly a matter of when. Just how close are we actually to seeing the cast and crew on the air again?

If there’s a big reason why we are especially antsy over the future of the period drama, it is this: The first season premiered in January 2022! Because of this, there’s going to be an innate desire to see the next batch of episodes as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we know already that HBO doesn’t quite work like this. As a network, they don’t focus that much on making their shows annual events; instead, they put more of the emphasis on trying to make sure that the quality remains as strong as it’s always been. Sometimes, that does admittedly take a little bit of extra time in order to perfect. On other occasions, there are simply other things that are coming on the schedule first — take, for example, Perry Mason, which is airing on Monday nights starting this March.

Because of all of this right now, it does feel fair to wager that while we are close to seeing the second season premiere, we’re also not that close. Odds are, we’re probably at least another month away, if not longer, from a specific announcement. We also may be a few months away from it actually coming back. Filming is done, so you at least don’t have to worry about that part of the equation. With that being said, there may still be editing to do.

For those who haven’t heard…

The second season of the show is going to be bigger and grander in scale than what we saw the first go-around, so we would advise you to be prepared accordingly for that. We know that means a lot of characters to focus on, but Julian Fellowes has figured that out before.

