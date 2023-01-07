Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The ‘dark road’ ahead

There’s a lot of things that can be said entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network this weekend, but one feels especially clear. We’re not sure anything will ever be the same again when it comes to Jamie Dutton. This is a difficult, painful story that is coming over the next several episodes as there’s a chance that he could have either Beth or John killed. At the same time, there’s a chance that one of them has Jamie taken off to the Train Station.

Realistically, we do think all it would take is Beth telling Rip the truth about Jamie and the clinic and he’d commit the act himself … but the problem is that Rip is a little preoccupied right now, to put it mildly.

For Jamie, what is his mindset going to be moving forward, whether it be tied to his strategy or the Dutton Ranch itself? Speaking to TV Insider, Wes Bentley notes that he’s got something at his side here that fundamentally, he’s never really had in the past:

Jamie’s gone down the dark road and I think he is only going to have to assume that Kayce can keep his family safe in the middle of all this because he’s a rat in a cage. He was stuck and so this is his only way out. I think he’s feeling like he’s in a position of power because of the knowledge he had over Beth and the move made for the impeachment. It really is working and it really is feeling like what his goal is might succeed, which is to leave it to his son. Maybe he’ll succeed because it feels like he’s gaining some traction, which he’s never had before.

Our feeling is that as calculated as Jamie can be, he’s also a bit reckless — that has long been one of his Achilles’ heels. With that in mind, we tend to think that no matter what his plans may be, he could still find a way to mess all of this up.

Where do you think the story will go with Jamie moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Do you think we are actually building towards the death of Beth at this point? Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way moving forward. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

