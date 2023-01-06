Happy Valley season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Another betrayal?

Happy Valley season 3 episode 2 is coming this weekend on BBC One, and it already seems as though Catherine is taking on a lot. We shouldn’t be surprised based on the first two seasons; the weight of the world often feels like it lies on her shoulders.

As we move into the next new episode, it seems as though things are going to go from bad to worse. It’s one thing to take on adversaries because of her job; it’s another thing altogether to deal with a painful betrayal that hits so much closer.

To get a few more pieces of intel, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Catherine learns of a painful betrayal close to home, and Faisal comes under increasing pressure from all sides.

This feels of course like only a partial piece to the puzzle; not that you should be surprised by that. Things in Catherine’s personal and professional lives are going to unravel quickly this season, and they really have to since we are talking here about a story that has been gone for such a long time. We have to catch up with the core characters, just as we also have to anticipate a real escalation when it comes to the matters at hand with the job.

Just remember that despite its rather pleasant title, Happy Valley often proves to be anything but. There could be some particularly dark and intense moments coming that we should all prepare for. (For those wondering, there are six episodes this season — it is crazy to think, but we’re going to be a third of the way through this story in just a matter of days.)

