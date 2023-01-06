SWAT season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Alex Russell directs ‘Witness’

Next week on CBS, we’re going to have a chance to see SWAT season 6 episode 10 on the air. Want to know more about it?

First and foremost, let’s note that this installment is once again, a chance for an actor to take on another role. Alex Russell is directing! Not only that, but “Witness” is going to be a tricky episode for him as he also carries a lot of responsibility as an actor in it. Jim Street is going to have a heavy storyline due to a kidnapping, and that’s something that you will see play out over time.

To get a few more details right now, be sure to check out the SWAT season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Witness” – The SWAT team races to locate a young boy abducted from a homeless shelter. Also, Street allows his personal history to cloud his judgement on the kidnapping case, and Hondo and Nichelle find themselves at odds over their spiritual beliefs, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by cast member Alex Russell.

The Hondo storyline isn’t something that necessarily surprises us, mostly because this is something that couples go through over time, especially when they are in the process of starting a family. You want to have a sense as to what the next several years is going to look like! Because SWAT is a show that often features characters in these high-octane / dangerous situations that may not always be that relatable, we do think it makes moments like this all the more important. This is something that people all over the world can more or less understand.

