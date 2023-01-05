All American season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The roast of Billy

After a heck of a long hiatus All American season 5 episode 8 is going to air on Monday, January 23. Want to learn a little more about it?

The first thing that we should go ahead and do here is note the title of “Feels So Good.” Is there a little irony in this? We’d say so, mostly in that there are some character who, in fact, could end up feeling bad by the end of it. A big birthday roast for Billy is set to take place … but is that really going to go according to plan? This is one of those things where it’s hard to figure out where the line is, and you have to determine when it could be crossed or when to step away.

To get a little more information on that, plus also what’s ahead for both Spencer and Olivia, take a look at the attached synopsis:

DIFFERENT PLACES – When Laura (Monet Mazur) throws Billy (Taye Diggs) a surprise birthday party, everyone comes together to roast Billy, but Billy has a looming decision hanging over his head. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) makes an effort to do what’s best for himself, hoping it helps Olivia (Samantha Logan) and him take a step towards moving on. Jayme (guest star Miya Horcher) offers some sage advice to Asher (Cody Christian) about his speech with JJ (Hunter Clowdus), but she ignores her own about watching out for red flags. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) get in their first fight over something neither of them could have predicted. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Carrie Gutenberg. (#508). Original airdate 01/23/2023.

Rest assured…

There is a LOT of good stuff still to come on the All American front! If there is any silver lining to the long hiatus, it means that we’re probably going to get a nice run of episodes without a break in the middle.

Is there anything in particular you want to see on All American season 5 episode 8 when it arrives on The CW?

