Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: How close is it?

Just how far away are we from getting a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz? We do think it’s something to ponder over right now, especially given that we are so close to the return of BMF. Getting that show on the air will check off one major box, as will getting Power Book II: Ghost back in March.

As so many of you out there are acutely aware of at this point, we are not talking about a network here who is going to put all of their 50 Cent shows on the air at the same time. They just don’t see a whole lot of logic in that.

So in the best-case scenario, we would say that we are a little more than four and a half months away from getting the cast and crew back. Of course, it would be fantastic if we had a chance to see some more good stuff before then, but why would we think even for a second that this is guaranteed? There’s no real evidence of anything other than a late spring premiere; if the show was coming back in March, we would have heard it by now.

At this point, the biggest thing that we’d expect for March is some sort of premiere date announcement. We do realize that the audience will want to get the ball rolling on new episodes, but promoting the show during Ghost will be the best case scenario for just about everyone.

So in the end, we’re not that close to Tommy Egan’s story coming back — nonetheless, you’ll still see this show before Raising Kanan.

Here’s one other thing we wonder

Would Force get a season 3 renewal before it premieres? We do wonder if that’s something that would be considered, if for no other reason than trying to ensure that things move along behind the scenes in a similar manner to season 2.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2?

How close do you think that we are to seeing it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

