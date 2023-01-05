Ghosts season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A ‘Car Ghost’ romance?

Following tonight’s big return on CBS, rest assured that Ghosts season 2 episode 12 is coming next week! Not only that, but there’s a good bit of stuff to look forward to here — especially with the return of a familiar face. After all, you’re going to see a big story for Jessica, otherwise known as the Car Ghost. Given that this character has one of the most miserable existences out of anyone, doesn’t it feel right that she gets some sort of romance in her life? This story with her and Sasappis could be one of our favorite things we see over the next few weeks.

Of course, a lot of that is going to depend heavily on how this story plays out — and, of course, Freddie is going to play a major part in this story, as well. To learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The Family Business” – Sam gives relationship advice to her and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), ignoring Hetty’s warning not to get too close to “the help.” Also, Sasappis strikes up a romance with Jessica (Nichole Sakura), the ghost who lives in Freddie’s car, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re already pretty deep into this season and with that in mind, it does feel like time to go ahead and raise a question that would otherwise feel a tad premature: Are we going to be getting a season 3 renewal soon? From this vantage point, it absolutely does feel like a foregone conclusion with this show. Why wouldn’t the folks at CBS want to have it back given its incredible success in the ratings?

