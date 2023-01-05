Euphoria season 3 premiere date: How close is announcement?

We’re not sure that this will come as a major shock to a lot of people out there, but we will be waiting a while for more Euphoria season 3 news. The question, of course, is just how long.

The good news is that there could be a time when more information is coming in the near future … but it won’t be about a premiere date, a trailer, or anything of that magnitude that suggests the show is coming soon. Nothing when it comes to the show’s future on HBO is going to be revealed in the coming weeks or months; instead, we’re thinking that for now, we are at least eight or nine months away from a date announcement.

Why so long? Just think about everything that has to happen here in between, for those who are unaware! Production for the show has to kick off, and that in itself is a lengthy process that takes several months. While it may be true that Euphoria has shorter seasons than a lot of its premium-cable counterparts, at the end of the day that only matters so much. This show has intense filming days with a lot of intricate shoots and camera-work; this stuff takes time to put together. It also takes time to further perfect the atmosphere in post-production, which is another reason why we’re probably looking towards an early 2024 premiere here.

So in the end, we may be close to getting some casting news for season 3 or a few other nuggets of information here and there. However, we’re not that close to an actual start date or a reveal as to when it will be airing. More patience will be required there but if season 3 is anything like the first two, we tend to think it will be worthwhile.

