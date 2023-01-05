Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How close is it?

If you are currently very much eager to get news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, who can really blame you? This is something that we’ve been waiting to get for a rather long time now and of course, we’d love for something official in the near future.

With that being said, we also recognize that there’s only so much control we have over the whole ordeal right now. This is a decision made by Apple TV+ and for now, we just have to trust in the information that is out there. Take, for example, the reporting that suggests the show is coming back in the spring; or, the fact that filming has been done for over a month now and everyone seems to be immersed in the post-production process.

Here’s what we can say: Using most traditional timelines for premiere date announcements, some news is reasonably imminent in regards to the future. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to get it today or this week, but we do think it’s coming down the pipeline. We’ve already noted that there’s a good chance it is coming this month, and the only reason we could see otherwise is if Apple TV+ is planning some sort of huge reveal like buying an ad during the Super Bowl. That is certainly a way to get people talking and the viewership for this particular show justifies it.

When it comes to the series itself, odds are that we are somewhere between two and a half months and three and a half months away from seeing it. There’s no real reason for the streaming service to wait longer than this, especially since the earlier episodes have been done in production for a rather long time now. We recognize that the later episodes are the ones that are needing the most work right now, but the team most likely has until May or even June to polish some of those off.

Rest assured, we’re getting close to being at the end of this insufferable wait … we’re just not there completely as of yet.

Related – Be sure to score some other news on Ted Lasso, including other insight all about the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 news in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — we are, after all going to have more insight soon. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







