Stranger Things 5 premiere date: The bittersweet future

At this point, it is probably clear to a lot of you that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over at Netflix.

In a perfect world, would we love to see the show a little bit sooner that mid-2024? Sure, but there is no guarantee that this is going to happen. That time frame is the earliest that we anticipate the final chapter kicking off — remember, there is a good chance it could be split up again into chunks. If it’s not, we wouldn’t be surprised if we are stuck to wait even longer.

For those wondering, the cast and crew have no idea when the show is coming back and won’t for a long time. That’s why when you see actresses like Sadie Sink on TV, it’s a question that no one even bothers to ask. What can she tell you, given that production hasn’t even started yet? We have to be patient to get to the end of the road here, as difficult as that could be.

Speaking to Today recently, Sink was at least able to relay the emotions associated with what lies ahead:

“[Saying goodbye is] going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible … These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like — I mean, it’s family. People say it all the time, but I genuinely mean it.

“And to think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won’t be seeing each other for another season … It’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter.”

Will Sink even be involved in the final season? We recognize that some of these questions are understandable given the way that her story concluded. Yet, we do still think there’s a good chance that you’ll see some more of Max down the road. One thing we know about this show already is that it constantly stretches the realm of what’s possible.

Whether it be in summer, fall, or even December 2024, we know that the end of this show will be bittersweet — it’s been a heck of a journey! Yet, we are also grateful to have gone on it for so long.

