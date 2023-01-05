The Bachelor spoilers: More on Zach Shallcross’ women!

Now that we are getting close to the premiere of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross, ABC is starting to lift the veil on a few things. Take, for example, the roster of women who are going to be taking part in the season.

So who do we have this time around? Think in terms of marketing executives, a therapist, influencers, and even a rodeo racer! That has to take the cake for the most interesting job this season, but let’s hope that the producers don’t drown it in a sea of shtick.

Below, you can see the names and occupations of all the women taking part, courtesy of an official press release.

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.

Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.

Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

*Indicates they previously met Zach on “That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose”

A few things to note

For starters, why does Christina Mandrell have her full name in there? Feels leg she’s trying to get a leg up on the name recognition here. (Then again, her last name does that already — she’s related to Barbara Mandrell.) Also, remember from the trailers that there’s a contestant from the past who may try to join the show during the season — and as you could imagine, that does not go over well with the women.

To see a new preview featuring some of the contestants, go ahead and visit the link here.

What do you want to see as we prepare for Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor?

