Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: A possible schedule

We’re more than a couple weeks removed now from season 3, so of course the curiosity is there for Jack Ryan season 4 on multiple fronts.

For starters, this is a very different situation than what we had leading into this past season. We already know that season 4 has been filmed, so that isn’t something that you have to worry about at all! Instead, the main question we are dealing with here pertains to how Prime Video wants to schedule this out. There are some lessons that we can take away from season 3, especially since with this show in particular, we don’t get a sense that they are trying to reinvent the wheel here.

First and foremost, we should start off by noting that we don’t anticipate a major format shift when it comes to how the John Krasinski series is released. The first three seasons debuted all at once, so why do something different for the final season? It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. This show does play out like an extended movie, and we tend to think that the streaming service is looking to capture some of that feel to the best of their ability.

Now when it comes to the launch window, we also tend to think they’re going to hold firm with what se saw in season 3. That means we’ll most likely see the premiere date announced in the fall, and the show itself will come out in either late November or December. This is a good show for some escapism during the holiday season and there isn’t as much competition out there from network TV. Doesn’t this feel like a good window to try and take advantage of? We tend to think so.

Could it be put on hold until 2024?

If that happens, it wouldn’t be because the episodes are not ready; the only reason we see us waiting that long is if it just makes more sense for the streaming service’s schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some other scoop on Jack Ryan and whatever the future could hold here

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 4 over at Prime Video?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







