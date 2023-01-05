AGT: All-Stars episode 2 lineup: Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer?

AGT: All-Stars episode 2 is coming on NBC in a matter of days — do you want to know more about who is set to perform?

Before we dive too deep into the actual lineup of contestants’ here, let’s note something big courtesy of a promo: It seems like Terry Crews will use his Golden Buzzer in this episode! Promos can be misleading, but he’s gotta use it at some point … why not be now? This episode has a really eclectic mix of performers, whether it be a previous champion or some fan-favorite acts from the past.

Without further ado, let’s get to the acts! The following list was first reported by Gold Derby.

Divyansh and Manuraj – A really fascinating musical act who first cut their teeth on India’s Got Talent this past year. The bar will be set high for them here!

Sara James – A singer who recently was on America’s Got Talent, and also a Golden Buzzer recipient!

Malevo – It’s been more than five years since this dance group first appeared on AGT, and they even got a Golden Buzzer from guest judge George Lopez!

Tone the Chief – One of the sillier additions to this season, especially since it’s been almost a decade since he was last there. Does he have another song, or is he just going to bring back “BOOTY” all over again?

Dustin Tavella – We’d say that the season 16 winner is going to be the favorite to win this episode … but Terry Fator lost. Who knows now?

Aidan Bryant – An aerial act, best known for what he brought to the table a little more than a year ago.

Jamie Leahey – Hey, there’s another ventriloquist this season! Jamie is best known for Britain’s Got Talent from earlier this year.

Jackie Fabulous – If you thought that the show needed more comedy, the comedian from AGT season 14 could fit the bill.

Detroit Youth Choir – Hey, they’ve already gotten a Golden Buzzer from Terry in the past; couldn’t they get another?

Vitoria Bueno – Finally, we have a ballerina who was recently a part of Germany’s Got Talent.

