Is Max Thieriot leaving Fire Country following tonight’s all-important episode? Of course, we should remind you that last we saw Bode, his life was in grave danger!

Given that the CBS drama is a new show, they clearly wanted to do something entering the second part of the season to show that they’re not messing around. Putting your leading man in this sort of jeopardy? Well, absolutely that fits the bill.

For the record, we didn’t think entering the episode that we were actually going to see Bode die, mostly because it makes little sense for that to happen. Thieriot isn’t just the star of the show; he’s also the co-creator and an executive producer! Rather than killing him off, it makes more sense to create a different sort of danger here, one that raises some big questions in regards to the long-term future of those around him. Just remember this: Even though Bode may survive, someone else could end up being in grave danger. This could be the ultimate TV version of a bait-and-switch.

Rest assured, we’re going to have more updates over the course of the night; be sure to refresh this page!

Related – Be sure to check out other news regarding Fire Country, including what else could be coming beyond tonight’s episode

Entering tonight’s Fire Country season 1 episode 9, how worried were you for Bode?

Did you think there was any chance that he could actually be killed off? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







