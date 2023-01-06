Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, back with season 1 episodes?

Is Fire Country new tonight over on CBS? It goes without saying, but the hiatus the past several weeks has been pretty painful. Just think about that cliffhanger! The wait for the freshman series would be hard enough alone without thinking about whether or not Bode is going to survive.

Without further ado, though, let’s get to sharing some news that we are more than happy to report: The end of the hiatus is here! Tonight you will have a chance to see season 1 episode 9 titled “No Good Deed,” a story that will both assess Bode’s fate and the fallout of everything we’ve seen so far. To get some more information now, go ahead and check out the synopsis:

“No Good Deed” – An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just from reading that alone, there’s likely going to be a lump in your throat and understandably so. We’re talking here about a tragic situation that we’re about to see and there could be aftermath that plays out for a good while. We may be reasonably hopeful that Max Thieriot’s character will make it out of this situation in one piece, but that doesn’t answer questions about anyone else. There is quite a bit that we are going to be left thinking about here for a considerable period of time.

As a quick reminder…

There is also going to be another new episode of Fire Country on January 13, and don’t forget that there is a big one coming after the AFC Championship Game. In general, 2023 is going to be starting out in a fairly fantastic way with this show.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 9 tonight?

