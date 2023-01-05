Fire Country season 1 episode 9 preview: Is Bode dead?

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re finally going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 1 episode 9. We understand fully that it’s been a pretty long wait to get to this point, but we tend to think it will prove worthwhile.

After all, remember first and foremost the dramatic cliffhanger that is going to be resolved here in the fate of Bode. Will Max Thieriot’s character survive what transpired on this past episode in December? Obviously, the show wants us to be worried and yet, it’s also hard to imagine that the series would kill off its leading man and executive producer / co-creator so early in its run.

Well, for the time being, CBS is still keeping things under wraps to a certain extent. They have released some more previews for tomorrow’s “No Good Deed” (watch here), and in them we do see Bode pulled out of the water. There’s no guarantee he survives beyond that, but everything is looking encouraging for the time being.

From our vantage point, the question is a little more complicated than just whether or not the character survives; instead, it is more about what survival looks like. He’s already someone who has gone through a number of extremes in his life, whether it be his arrest, his time in prison, losing someone so dear to him, and now being a firefighter under such unusual circumstances. Will almost dying impact him in a way that we do not expect? Well, there is a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks in regards to that (assuming he makes it through).

CBS has a lot of faith in this show, to the point that they’ve given it a coveted airing following the AFC title game later this month. The reason we note this is pretty simple: If there was ever a time to get into the show, this is it.

