Snowfall season 6 trailer: Will we get it in January?

Now that we know that Snowfall season 6 is going to be coming to FX on February 22, isn’t it nice to look towards some specific milestones? We’re talking about a few assorted previews here and there but to be specific, we are really honing in on a trailer. It’s hard not to at this point!

So what can you expect to see in such a preview? A myriad of things for sure, but it really starts with the struggle Franklin Saint faces. He’s got no money, his Aunt Louie is now working with Teddy, and his life is in tatters. He realizes some of the consequences of his actions more than ever. What does he do about it? How far will he go to get revenge or better determine his path forward?

Of course, it’d be great to get a full trailer this week, but we recognize that such an idea may be a little too optimistic. With that being said, though, we do think there’s a good chance that we have a chance to see something more this month! It benefits FX to give viewers at least a month to catch up if they’re behind, and they really should.

We tend to think about the legacy of various shows pretty early on, and we’re already wondering a great deal about what the legacy for this one is going to be. Are we looking here at one of the most underrated gems of this generation? Despite fantastic performances from Damson Idris and others, for whatever reason Snowfall just hasn’t ever gotten the hype or the recognition that it should. It’d be great to see that change once more and more people check it out — even if it doesn’t happen until after it is over.

What do you think we need to see in an official Snowfall season 6 trailer?

When do you think that we’ll get it? Share in the comments, and also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

