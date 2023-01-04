1923 season 1 episode 4 preview: The extent of the mystery

What is going to happen moving into 1923 season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ this weekend? This is certainly a big question; unfortunately, it’s one that the streaming service is guarding like it’s Fort Knox.

At the time of this writing, there is no specific synopsis out there for what lies ahead, as clearly, we’re meant to wonder whether or not Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) is going to survive. We are harboring some serious questions about this right now and in all honesty, it’s pretty hard not to.

Here is just how desperate the streamer and Taylor Sheridan are when it comes to keeping the secrets for what lies ahead — James Badge Dale, who played John Dutton Sr. leading up to his death in episode 3, doesn’t even know! In an interview with Deadline, the actor explains that he was not privy to the aftermath of what happens with his character:

… Taylor only gave me the first three scripts. I don’t know where this goes. My job was very specific and the way I saw it is once John Dutton Sr. dies, the younger brother has to come home. It’s a very epic romantic notion, how they need to get Spencer back here.

If Dale doesn’t know what lies ahead, who is to say that anyone on the outside of the show would? We recognize that it’s highly unlikely that Sheridan would write out an actor of Ford’s caliber so early on in the series, so we gotta think that in some way, Jacob will make it through. We recognize where the ranch ends up thanks to the events of Yellowstone proper, but there is room for a LOT of mystery leading up to that!

