Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 5?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? The holiday season is now over and with that, there may be an expectation that we’re going to have more episodes sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not that is true … let’s just say that we have some rather regrettable news to share at the moment. Both the medical drama and the spin-off remain off the air, and that will be the case until we get around to late February.

So why the long hiatus, especially when there are SO many other shows currently on their back on the air? The simplest answer we can offer is that the network wants to air a lot of stories consecutively without interruption; we’ve seen them do this with Grey’s Anatomy before, as well. They see less value in doing something where we have new episodes, a break, new episodes, and then another break. They also probably know that following Ellen Pompeo’s upcoming exit (at least as a full-time cast member), they need to keep momentum. There will be a lot of the season still to come after her exit, and it’s fair to guess that a good chunk of it will revolve around the interns pictured above. This is going to be so much more of an ensemble show than it was before, and we’d say to prepare for that in advance.

Hopefully, by early next month there will be at least a few more details on what’s going to be coming up next! Meredith’s exit is obviously going to be the top story, but there are some other important things happening around her, as well.

Related – Be sure to secure some further news regarding Grey’s Anatomy, including what else we could be seeing down the road

What are you the most excited to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when they are back on the air?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other great updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







