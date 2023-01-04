The Witcher season 3 premiere date: What’s coming in January?

As we get a little bit further into the month of January, what does that mean when it comes to The Witcher season 3? There’s absolutely another season coming, albeit with the caveat that this is the final one for Henry Cavill.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d like to get more news on this iteration of the show as soon as possible. We also think that on some level, it would benefit Netflix to move on from the less-than-stellar reviews for The Witcher: Blood Origin. This is the series that started the franchise, and it is an extremely important one for them globally — so important, in fact, that they were willing to recast Geralt for season 4 with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the part.

If you are expecting news on a season 3 premiere date this month, though, there’s a good chance that you will be disappointed. Unfortunately, there is no evidence that Netflix is going to make that sort of announcement six-plus months before the show is actually back. They’ve already revealed that it is returning in the summer and to them, they probably feel that is sufficient for now.

The best thing to potentially expect at this point for the month is pretty simple: A few more story teases! We’re hesitant to say too much more than that, mostly because Netflix is not going to release a premiere date until we’re actually closer to the show coming back. It’s possible that there could be a few more photos, as well, but the streamer has some other promotional priorities right now; they won’t focus too heavily on something not set to come back until the summer.

Of course, we’re hoping that “summer” in this case means late June / July instead of August. We should get more official news in the spring.

