Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? The season 10 future

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving back into the world of this comedy after a hiatus?

At this point, it makes perfect sense to be wondering about this for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that we’re going to see some other shows on the air including Abbott Elementary and Big Sky. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to get another episode of this show, as well. Because of a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune special The Goldbergs will remain on hiatus until January 11 — luckily, we at least know that there are a couple of episodes coming up soon! This will help to at the very least, make the wait a little bit more tolerable.

To get some other news all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and view the synopses below.

Season 10 episode 11, “Blade Runner: The Musical” – Adam’s creative funk is revitalized by a new job in the arts, but his overzealous management style causes Beverly to do something unthinkable! Meanwhile, as a young father, Geoff finds it difficult to relate to the JTP on the midseason premiere of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 10 episode 12, “Amadoofus” -Barring mixed emotions from the family, a special someone expresses their infatuation with Beverly. Meanwhile, Dave Kim returns to Jenkintown with some exciting news.

Something else to hope for

Are we going to get some news on a season 11 renewal before too long? We sure hope so, largely due to the fact that we’d hate to be stuck waiting for a substantially larger period of time for more news on that. Also, we want the writers to be able to come up with a proper end of the series rather than something that is rushed along.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Goldbergs season 10 episode 11 over at ABC?

