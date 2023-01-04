The Flash season 9 spoilers: Stephen Amell returning

The news that so many of us have wanted is now 100% official: Stephen Amell will return as Oliver Queen on The Flash season 9.

In a statement today (per TVLine), here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say on the subject:

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen … After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

Given what happened to Oliver during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, of course we are curious as to how this appearance will come about. In the end, though, we know these writers are creative and very-much capable of delivering some fantastic stuff from start to finish. We want this to be a meaningful appearance — Oliver is one of the only people who can actually share wisdom for Barry in a way that applies to where he is now in his life. Few others, after all, understand what it means to be a superhero in the way that he does. He knows and realizes the sacrifice and the various trials and tribulations.

In the past Amell had shown some interest in coming back for the end of The Flash and given that this is the end of the Arrowverse as we know it, why not have the man responsible for starting it all? This goes along with the news that David Ramsey is also coming back as John Diggle, and you will see other familiar faces like Kid Flash and Bloodwork. We also know that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is going to be making an appearance of her own during this run — who knows what she will bring to the table?

