The Boys season 4 premiere date: The plan for January

As we get a little bit further into the month of January, what can you realistically expect for The Boys season 4? Let’s just say that there’s a lot to get into here already!

If there’s one thing that we should really point out first and foremost, it is this: Filming has been going on for this season for a rather long time. Because of that, it’s probably easy to jump to a conclusion that we’d be seeing some sort of news come out in the near future — and maybe there will be. However, it’s not going to be news on a premiere date, and we should probably go ahead and rule that out now.

So why wouldn’t the folks at Prime Video want to give us at least an approximate window for the show yet? It’s because honestly, we are still really far away from the series actually coming on the air! This is not a streaming service that has any reason to rush some of this stuff along at all. Remember that there are a few other things that are currently on the docket for them. Take, for starters, the spin-off Gen V, which is slated for later this year. Beyond just that, we also know that there’s probably some fun promotional content for season 4 that they’re going to unleash. They don’t have to hurry anything, which is good since the post-production process practically requires that we wait until late 2023 or early 2024 to see the series back.

What could we get this month?

It’s possible that there is some more casting news to be announced! Or, it’s also possible that the streaming service / producers will give us a little bit more news on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character. Remember that, for now, a lot is still shrouded in mystery there.

Is there anything else that you are excited to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 down the road?

