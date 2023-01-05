Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new this week after holiday break?

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution new this week on Paramount+? We’re on the other side now of the holidays; what does that mean for the future?

Of course, we’d love to be able to sit here and say that your favorite agents at the BAU are about to come back on the air; the truth, however, is a little bit more complicated than that.

Here is where things stand right now: This is the final week of the midseason break, and the plan is for Paramount+ to have season 1 episode 6 ready on January 12. We’re waiting not just because of the holidays, but also to give the post-production team enough time to work their magic and get the episodes together. After all, the series didn’t wrap filming that long ago, and this sort of stuff takes at least a little bit of time! Rest assured, the plan is come January 12 to air installments every week until we get to the finale in February.

What’s coming up story-wise?

Well, we know that there was a big cliffhanger involving JJ and Luke, but we currently anticipate that both of them are going to make it out of this situation in one piece. The bigger question to us is what the Big Bad in Elias Voit is going to do next. He’s been effective at running his network of killers ever since the global health crisis but the closer he gets to being exposed, the more dangerous he will become.

What we’re getting at right now is a pretty dangerous situation, one where he could become even more unhinged with just about every passing second.

