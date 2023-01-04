Big Sky season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Big Sky season 3 episode 12 on ABC next week, there is SO much to think about from start to finish! In one way, we’ve got some resolution when it comes to the Bleeding Heart Killer … but do we? This is the sort of show where never is as it seems, and we tend to think that there are a lot of stories that are going to end with a bang.

We don’t think it’d come as much of a shock to say that lives are going to be in danger here — aren’t they always with this show? It’s always an objective from the writers to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Now, let’s get to sharing a few more details — go ahead and view the full season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Are You Mad?” – Jenny, Cassie and Beau uncover the truth about the Bleeding Heart Killer, but before justice can be served, chaos breaks out. Avery’s involvement with Tony’s crime family escalates to a standoff; Emily and Denise are put in grave danger; and despite her recent revelations, Sunny’s family ties continue to pull apart. As Cassie, Jenny and Beau work to clean up the mess, the killer is still on the loose, ensuring no one is safe on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One thing to expect…

Given what we’ve seen on the show over the years, it is a pretty fair assumption that the events of episode 12 are almost certainly going to dovetail into the finale. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if that doesn’t happen! The writers are going to want you to keep watching, after all!

