Magnum PI season 5: Is a big ‘surprise’ on the way?

If you are excited to see Magnum PI season 5 arrive on NBC, here’s a reminder that a lot of good news is going to be coming soon! Remember that the show is currently set to premiere on February 19 and in the weeks ahead, we imagine that the promotion for the new season will start to hit full throttle.

Want more evidence of that? You don’t have to look any further than social media — or, to be specific, the official Twitter for the show, which has a new admin running things behind the scenes. The name for the account has been changed to “Magnum P.I. has a surprise coming,” which makes us feel pretty darn excited for what is going to be around the corner.

So what is there to hope for, at least for the time being? Since we already know the premiere date, that’s at least something we don’t have to worry about. However, there are a lot of other mysteries potentially up in the air, and that includes when we’re getting the first teaser and/or what that could look like. The way that NBC is starting to promote the show online suggests to us that we could get something more than just an everyday promo — wouldn’t a full trailer be nice? While Magnum PI is not a new show in the least, it does have a new network that may want to treat it like one! They really should, if the absolute goal here is to get a ton of people watching.

Remember this: Not only does the network have to tell people that they’ve acquired the show (and not all casual viewers may know this), they have to push them to a new timeslot! Sundays are admittedly a risk, given that NBC has struggled in this spot for years after the NFL season. Yet, they may see the Jay Hernandez show as a way to turn things around, so let’s just hope that this does that and then some. (It already has a vote of confidence in the form of a two-season order.)

Related – Be sure to get all sorts of other news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 when it premieres?

Share your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







