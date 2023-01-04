Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer: When will we get it?

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are going to be waiting a long time to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on the Paramount Network. As a matter of fact, it’s not even clear just how long the wait will be!

The first order of business that we have to remind you of is rather simple: You aren’t getting the show back until summer. Filming for the remainder of the season is not underway yet and may not be for a couple of months! With all of that in mind, it’s rather hard to set any individual expectations. How in the world can we, all things considered?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Because of the long wait to see the show itself back on the air, we have to also expect an equally-long wait when it comes to a trailer release. As wonderful as it would be to get it within the immediate future, the truth is that we’ll need a lot of patience here. The most likely scenario is come around May, you might get some sort of larger preview as to what is coming up next. We know that Paramount Network tends to be pretty good when it comes to sharing some scoop on what lies ahead in advance.

As for what we could see in such a trailer, that feels pretty clear: The forefront of it is going to be some sort of massive war involving the Duttons. We know at this point that John may consider sending Jamie off to the Train Station — after all, the guy knowing about it in the first place is a problem. Jamie, meanwhile, may try to have his adoptive father killed. There is the potential for there to be so much violence around every turn and we have to be prepared for all of that and then some.

Related – Be sure to get further news on Yellowstone, including what else we will see moving forward

Is there anything you want to see featured within a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer?

Be sure to give us your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







