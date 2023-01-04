Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The January plan

When it comes to Bridgerton season 3 over at Netflix, what can you expect from the month of January? Is there any reason to have some hope?

Obviously, the first order of business is to share what we aren’t going to get this month — there won’t be a premiere date announcement, a trailer, or anything substantial in that vein. If you are hoping for the period drama to come back in roughly the same window that season 2 aired last year, you are inevitably going to be disappointed. (The more likely scenario is that this is the window in which you are going to see the Queen Charlotte prequel air, and it is going to be the source of more publicity over the next several weeks.)

So given that we aren’t getting a premiere date announcement soon, what could we get? The best-case scenario is a few filming updates, a couple of teases from set, and a quote or two hyping up Penelope’s story. What makes season 3 exciting is that so much of it has been already rooted within the first two batches of episodes. There is a different feel here to everything else that we have seen in the past.

Ultimately, we anticipate that Netflix will keep their cards close to the vest for a while and then, as the year slowly progresses, start to hand out more and more. For example, we will probably get a chance to see some substantial news on the show in late spring or early summer, likely to set up a premiere in late summer or fall. We’d be stunned in the event that new episodes are put on hold until 2024; even with Queen Charlotte already coming this year, there is fundamentally no need to stretch things out forever.

