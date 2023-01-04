New Amsterdam season 5 episode 11: Did Max, Helen meet up?

New Amsterdam season 5 episode 11 has officially come and gone and with that, it also seems we have answers on what Max wants for his future. Is everyone going to like those answers? Probably not, given the polarizing nature of this season in general.

Let’s start with the most shocking part of all this: Freema Agyeman’s return to the show was brief. She never actually shared screen time with Ryan Eggold, as Helen was inside the bar where she wanted Max to meet her. We never saw him go in at the conclusion of the episode; instead, he went to visit Wilder and told her that’s where he wanted to be. It seems as though he is ready to move forward with her, and seeing Helen offered up all the closure he needed.

It’s hard to put proper feelings on this storyline into words, because Max and Wilder as characters do have chemistry and it’s easy to see why they would be into one another. However, the chemistry with Max and Helen was through the roof, and it’s never felt right how quickly we transitioned from one romance to another. This may be a function of the short final season; or, it may have never been the plan to lose Freema in the first place and it caused the writers to pivot.

Ultimately, the strangest thing is that even with this short return from Helen, we’re not sure how much more closure there is. Maybe Max decided that he didn’t need it, but it still remains relatively unclear why the two didn’t get married, and why it took Helen the character until the last minute to determine that it was not something she could do. Everything felt so sudden and strange, especially given the strength of the relationship beforehand.

Could Max and Elizabeth be happy? It’s possible, but with just two episodes left, it’s also difficult to have the utmost clarity on any of this.

