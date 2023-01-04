Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 spoilers: A look at ‘Long Lost’

Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 is coming to NBC next week, and we already know at least a thing or two about it.

For those unaware, the title for this installment is “Long Lost” and we’ve already got an indication that this will be an emotional Kevin Atwater hour. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/11/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters. Much to Atwater’s surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths. TV-14

We hope that this is a story for LaRoyce Hawkins’ character that extends beyond just the events that you see in this hour. We’d like to see it continue for a good while down the road! We’ve always wanted to know about what makes Kevin tick, and of course that also includes getting more of a consistent love interest in his life. It feels like the perfect time to bring some of that to the table, so let’s just hope that we have a chance to see some of that unfold.

As for the case itself, doesn’t that sound horrifying? We are discussing here an incident that kicked off at a funeral, and we can’t think of many things that are anywhere near as difficult and/or painful as this. We’ll have to see if there’s any way to get justice at all before things are tied together here.

Beyond this episode…

Rest assured, we are anticipating more over the course of the next several weeks! Because we’re in January / February right now, this is a time when it makes the most sense to pack the schedule, if you are a network, and generate good ratings for all of your shows.

