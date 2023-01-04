When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Tied to a trailer?

The wait for a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date has absolutely frustrating, and there is another reason for that now. It was almost a year ago to the day when we got a season 9 premiere date! (To be specific, that date was announced on January 5, so we’re pretty darn close.)

When you consider all of this, it’s pretty easy to make the argument that we’re going to be getting a date soon … but things are complicated. Aren’t they always with the world of TV?

As we’ve noted over the past few weeks, there is a reasonably good chance that we won’t find out when the show is coming back until a little later in January. The reasoning for that is rather simple: The presence of another show in The Way Home on the network. This wasn’t there last year and because of that, we’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see the Erin Krakow series back on the air than usual.

As of right now, we tend to think the plan is for the show to return in late March or early April, and that leads us to wonder about the following: Are we going to get a trailer alongside the premiere date? There is absolutely a case for that. For starters, it would help us with the extremely long wait that we’re dealing with at the moment; also, it’s just nice with TV in general to have something to look forward to.

As of right now…

We’d say there’s at least a good 75% chance we get something more than just a premiere date at the time in which it’s announced. It really just comes down to how much Hallmark wants to show. They could give us a premiere date and a shorter teaser, only to wait to give us a full trailer until a little bit later on down the road.

As for what sort of footage we can expect either way, we do have a good handle on that: We’re going to get glimpses of Hope Valley, important characters like Nathan and Rosemary, and of course some romance featuring Elizabeth and Lucas front and center. Their engagement should be the focal point for what lies ahead.

