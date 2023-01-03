Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: January hopes

What can we expect to learn about when it comes to Emily in Paris season 4 this month? Are there any realistic expectations that we should have?

We should recognize, first and foremost, that it hasn’t even been two weeks since the end of season 3 at the time of this writing; yet, we do still find ourselves craving something more. How can you not after some of those cliffhangers? Emily’s life has gone through a lot of upheaval, and she is going to have to make some big decisions in regards to her future.

For Netflix, we know already that they have made some big decisions. Remember that the show was renewed for a season 4 along time ago, so there is need to worry about that. Of course, the flip side of this is that it negates the chances of us getting a lot of other news on the show’s future over the course of this month. It is, unfortunately, far too early for us to get a premiere date; we will probably learn that this fall, and we are currently expecting either a December 2023 or January 2024. At the moment, it’s pretty tough to come up with anything else that makes a certain degree of sense unless production gets delayed for whatever reason.

So if we aren’t going to get a premiere date or filming news this month (which feels unlikely), what should we prepare for? If nothing else, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping that we learn a thing or two more about the season from some postmortem interviews. Since the premiere of season 4 happened around the holidays, there’s a chance that there are a few more reveals coming. Personally, that is 100% what we are preparing for at present.

