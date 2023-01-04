Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, Jan. 4?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that there has been a hiatus for a good while now — are we at the end of it?

Well, without further ado, we should go ahead and share the good news — you will be seeing more of all three of these shows really soon! The One Chicago lineup begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and all three shows have their work cut out for them. You have to not only resolve the cliffhangers from the first part of the season, but also set the stage for what lies ahead.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out information on all three of the shows below.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 10, “A Little Change Might Do You Some Good” – 01/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson. Will treats a high school swimmer with a heart condition. Crockett considers using the O.R. 2.0 for surgery. Hannah and Dr. Justin Lieu search for a patient’s missing pregnant wife in the woods. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10, “Something for the Pain” – 01/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Det. Pryma’s case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger. Brett installs an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Violet is determined to take Emma down. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 10, “This Job” – 01/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case. Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style. TV-14

Of the three shows…

The stakes are probably the highest entering Chicago Fire, mostly due to what transpired the last time we saw the show last month! Both Stella and Carver’s lives were in jeopardy, and the show is going to have to resolve that before they can really move in to anything else.

